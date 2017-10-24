"Newscycle is a strategic technological partner that enables the digital transformation of our newsrooms."

NEWSCYCLE Solutions and Grupo Organización Publicitaria S.A (OPSA) announce an agreement to implement the Newscycle ONSET web content management platform and Newscycle Content editorial system at Grupo OPSA in Honduras. The software will manage the multichannel content creation and publishing process for their publications and websites. ONSET will be deployed in the Newscycle Cloud environment, hosted by Amazon Web Services.

OPSA is a publishing leader in Latin America, specifically Honduras, where they are considered the most credible media organization in their country. They have always been a forward-thinking news organization that has applied technology to meet the changing needs of their audiences.

“For Grupo OPSA, Newscycle is a strategic technological partner that enables the digital transformation of our newsrooms. ONSET is an agile system that supports the broadcast of content in different platforms in a very fast and easy way,” said Ruth Marie Canahuati, Chief Audience Officer at OPSA. “At the same time, it will provide key data that will enable us to optimize our newsroom operations and focus on producing content according to our audience preferences.”

ONSET is fully integrated with the Newscycle Content editorial system to create and deliver all multimedia digital and print content – including news stories, images, video, links and tagging – as a part of the storytelling process. Specialized modules, widgets, tools and dashboards in ONSET will help the OPSA team in simplifying and accelerating digital content workflows and enhancing newsroom collaboration.

“The ultimate goal for OPSA, as a news media leader in Honduras with expanding operations in Central America, is that our brands must be relevant to our readers,” said Jorge Canahuati Larach, Chief Executive Officer at OPSA. “Partners such as Newscycle, with whom we have had a strong business relationship for more than fifteen years, provides technology that enable us to be at the forefront, which translates into value for our audiences and advertisers, and has a positive impact on our business profitability in the short term.”

“Grupo OPSA understands the important role that technology plays in keeping publishers at the forefront of the industry,” said Dan Paulus, Chief Revenue Officer at Newscycle. “The integrated combination of ONSET and Newscycle Content will empower their newsrooms with agile tools to accelerate their digital initiatives and optimize their multi-channel workflows.”

