The Institutes Announces Strategic Alliance With NASBP

The Institutes, the leading insurance education provider for the risk management and property-casualty insurance industry, and the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP), the leading industry association providing resources for surety bond producers and allied professionals, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance to enhance surety education.

The Institutes and NASBP will continue to enhance their efforts to provide professional education and knowledge solutions related to risk management and insurance through new and established offerings, such as The Institutes Associate in Fidelity and Surety Bonding (AFSB®) designation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our relationship with NASBP and provide agencies with a unified resource for their surety bond producers, underwriters and claims adjusters,” said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, president and chief executive officer of The Institutes. “This alliance will create better education, networking opportunities and collaboration for surety bond producers across the industry.”

As part of the strategic alliance, The Institutes have filed AFSB for continuing education credits and NASBP will share information about The Institutes’ solutions on its website and during conferences and virtual seminars. The partnership will also extend to other Institute led entities, including The Institutes CPCU Society and MyPath.

“Thousands of surety professional employees rely on the AFSB designation for the critical credential they need to demonstrate their knowledge of surety to serve their clients, and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with The Institutes and sharing our expertise,” said Mark H. McCallum, Chief Executive Officer at the National Association of Surety Bond Producers. “This strategic alliance is a win for NASBP surety professionals and their clients.”

