Phlebotomy Technician Academy Begins in January

The New Year brings new opportunities at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. In partnership with Bronson Hospital, the college’s popular Phlebotomy Technician Academy starts again January 23. There are still a few seats available in the ten-week, non-credit course.

Students in the academy will receive training to work as phlebotomy technicians and they will work to become prepared to gain national certification through the American Society for Clinical Pathology. The average annual salary for phlebotomists in Kalamazoo is $30,313.

Phlebotomists are crucial members of many clinical teams. Students will learn to draw blood from patients and prepare it for diagnostic testing. Phlebotomists work in labs, hospitals, doctor’s offices, medical surgery centers, nursing homes, and in many other settings.

Classes are held at Kalamazoo Valley’s Culinary and Allied Health Building in downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday-Thursday from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. Clinical training runs the last three weeks of the academy between 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Bronson Hospital. Tuition is $1,400.

For more information and to register, contact Katelyn Vinson at 269-353-1282 or kvinson(at)kvcc(dot)edu or go to http://www.kvcc.edu/phlebotomy.