Fighting to End Modern Day Slavery

N2 Publishing, producer of nearly 1,000 unique publications across the country, is determined to help put an end to human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Their commitment to this cause, visible through the company’s philanthropic arm, N2GIVES, resulted in a $2.2 million donation last year to multiple nonprofit organizations that actively combat human trafficking and provide recovery services for victims. Their contribution to the cause will continue with the donation of another $2.5 million in January 2018.

As part of this undertaking and to better understand human trafficking and slavery around the world, N2 Publishing is sending one of their own -- team member, Clement “Clem” Asante -- to accompany International Justice Mission (IJM) on a trip to his native country of Ghana this November. Lake Volta is a region in Ghana where young boys, often around the tender age of eight years old, are forced into slave labor in the fishing industry. For the last several years, IJM has been instrumental in recovering children, and as their work continues, N2 Publishing’s dedication to align with and support the organization in this region and beyond has increased.

Although Clem has not personally been victimized by childhood slavery, he understands the issue within his birthplace, has a willingness to help, and looks forward to providing insight to both N2 and IJM about this devastating issue to further their mission.

