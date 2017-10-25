Emmaus Correspondence School Changes Its Name to Emmaus International

In my travels around the world, I see and hear hundreds coming to Christ and literally thousands growing in their faith as they study the Word through the courses.

Emmaus International is proud to reintroduce itself to the millions of people all across the globe who have known the ministry as Emmaus Correspondence School. In addition to the name change, Emmaus International has updated its logo and website to reflect its growth and response to God’s leading, which now goes beyond its corresponding courses. The name change will allow its ministry to discover new opportunities for God’s work to expand, both in North America and across the world.

Emmaus’s Correspondence School still remains an important part of the ministry. Throughout most of the ministry’s 75 years, nearly all of it was through Emmaus Corresponding Courses. The Correspondence School was started in 1942 to bring structure to life-changing Bible study to everyday people who could not attend the school in person. Ministry leadership sought to see hearts and lives transformed for Christ though the study of God’s word. Since 1942, 43 million courses have been printed. They are used in homes, churches, prisons, schools, jungle villages, mountain huts, and other places across the globe.

“For 75 years, God’s work through the correspondence ministry of Emmaus has continued to transform and grow to reach new people for Christ all over the world. Emmaus courses are used in over 100 countries, on six continents, and they have been translated in over 80 languages – from Arabic to Zulu. In my travels around the world, I see and hear hundreds coming to Christ and literally thousands growing in their faith as they study the Word through the courses,” said Jim Fleming, International Coordinator at Emmaus International.

Emmaus International’s name comes from Luke 24. It tells the story where Jesus meets the disciples on the road to Emmaus right after the Resurrection. The disciples’ eyes are opened and their heart burn with passion after hearing the truth about Jesus shown in all of God’s word. They rush to tell others. Emmaus was founded to instill this same passion in others and open their eyes to the Lord. As Emmaus’s ministry grew, it became clear that words “Correspondence” and “School” no longer defined every aspect of its ministry. After brainstorming and prayer, Emmaus leadership decided on Emmaus International to define its story and impact.

Our story is Emmaus. Our impact is international. We are Emmaus International.

