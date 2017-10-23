Nancy E. Taylor, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate in Shenandoah University’s Fall 2017 Healthcare Conference, Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century. The conference will take place Oct. 26, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business in Winchester, Virginia.

Taylor will speak on the panel titled, “A Meaningful Conversation about Healthcare Reform.” Throughout the day-long event, a variety of healthcare stakeholders will discuss topics including clinical leadership, change management, diversity, and strategy. Attendees include leaders from healthcare associations, health systems, hospitals, and governmental agencies.

Taylor has advised clients on health and FDA related matters for more than two decades. She has broad experience in areas relating to the Affordable Care Act provisions, CMS reimbursement and policy issues relating to providers and plans, and she has done a significant amount of FDA regulatory work. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Taylor served 10 years as Health Policy Director for the Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources and worked on a number of significant health and FDA laws, including NLEA, Safe Medical Device Act, Hatch-Waxman, COBRA, and ADA. She also served as CEO of a startup medical device company, where she obtained eight product clearances, including securing reimbursement coverage for each product.

