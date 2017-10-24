It is an honor to have been nominated by my colleagues at CSPEN for this important role.

Mr. Michael Bottrill, President and General Manager of SAE Institute North America, has been selected by the United States Department of Education to serve as the primary negotiator representing private, for-profit institutions on the first of two Federal Negotiated Rulemaking Committees.

Mr. Bottrill will serve on the Borrower Defenses and Financial Responsibility Committee that will address borrower defenses to repayment of federal student loans, the authority of guaranty agencies in the Federal Family Education Loan Program to charge collection costs to a defaulted borrower who enters into a repayment agreement with the guaranty agency, and limited financial responsibility issues.

“It is an honor to have been nominated by my colleagues at CSPEN for this important role,” said Mr. Bottrill. “In this time of heightened awareness surrounding federal student loan practices, I look forward to working with the committee to propose meaningful solutions that will serve both students and institutions justly.”

The Central States Private Education Network (CSPEN), a multi-state collaborative network promoting the interests of students and private schools, nominated Mr. Bottrill to represent private, for-profit institutions with an enrollment of 451 students or more.

Mr. Bottrill will head to Washington, D.C. for the first of three sessions beginning November 13.

