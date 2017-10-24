Viceroy Chicago Our team witnessed the Uniform System first-hand at our New York property. We wanted to start our uniform operations on the right track and provide cost savings benefits at our own property.

InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at the new Viceroy Chicago that opened September 1, 2017, located in the Gold Coast neighborhood. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. The InvoTech System installed at the Viceroy Chicago joins InvoTech System’s extensive client portfolio of Hotels & Resorts worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech’s Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.

InvoTech's Uniform System establishes a perpetual uniform inventory and has extensive reporting capabilities to monitor inventory levels and forecast uniform purchases. The system provides significant cost saving benefits by cutting labor costs, eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry expenses. The uniform cleaning costs are entered into the InvoTech System and reports are provided to audit laundry expenses.

“Our team witnessed the Uniform System first-hand at our New York property. We wanted to start our uniform operations on the right track and provide cost savings benefits at our own property. We’re looking forward to increasing efficiencies and operating costs in our uniform room,” said Nienke Oosting, Hotel Manager at Viceroy Chicago.

The RFID technology allows for multiple uniforms to be processed simultaneously and automatically, and the recordkeeping is also automated. The system integrates with automated uniform conveyors to distribute the uniforms to employees, and the system records which uniforms are taken by employees.

The system includes an electronic signature capture terminal that records each employee's signature when uniforms are assigned. This increases accountability for the uniform department and facilitates a paperless “green” system.

Oswald Lares, Director of Sales at InvoTech Systems, said, “InvoTech customers see an ROI in the first year by eliminating losses, monitoring laundry bills and reducing purchases. The InvoTech Uniform System instantly provides additional savings through increased efficiency. More than 500 properties worldwide rely on InvoTech’s Uniform System to increase profitability through more efficient operations and processes.”

InvoTech has over 500 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 30 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries. Why InvoTech? Because major brands like Hyatt, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, MGM International, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, Intel, Pfizer, Madison Square Garden, and Staples Center rely on InvoTech Systems to provide operational efficiency, full-accountability, and turn-key solutions for laundry, linen and uniform management. See what our clients are saying about us.

About InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 20 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.

About Viceroy Chicago

Located in the exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, it houses a restaurant, rooftop bar, pool and lounge with beautiful views of the Great Lakes and Chicago’s skyline. The hotel also includes meeting and event space. Seated in the region of historic buildings, the original Cedar Hotel’s façade is intact for guests to experience Chicago’s architectural past accompanied by its bold interior. Find out more here.

