Coherix CEO Dwight Carlson to Speak at New Industry 4.0 Conference

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in Three-Dimensional (3D) Machine Vision, today announced Dwight Carlson, CEO and Chairman of Coherix, will be speaking at the Integr8™ conference on November 9 in Detroit.

In the panel discussion, Mr. Carlson will be sharing his expertise in 3D vision technology for assembly error proofing in the automotive, semiconductor and electronics industries. 3D vision technology is increasingly adopted by manufacturers in their assembly process to ensure assembly correctness, because 3D machine vision has superior reliability and robustness compared with temperamental 2D techniques and other manual approaches.

“I’m honored to be invited as a speaker at the terrific event hosted by Automation Alley,” said Mr. Carlson. “3D vision technology is revolutionizing how companies “see” their manufacturing processes. If robots are the arms and legs, then 3D vision is the eyes of automation. I look forward to sharing the critical technology at the Integr8 conference.”

Integr8 is a new cross-discipline global conference focused on Industry 4.0 technologies, which is expected to attract over 500 manufacturing and technology professionals from across the region and the world to discuss cybersecurity, big data and artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics, the Industrial Internet of Things, cloud computing and modeling, simulation and visualization.

“As Michigan’s leading technology and manufacturing business association, Automation Alley is proud to present this one-of-a-kind global gathering, which comes at a pivotal time for the manufacturing industry,” said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley’s executive director and CEO. “Our goal in developing Integr8 was to create a global event centered around the people and technologies shaping our future. Integr8 is about Industry 4.0 education, but it’s also a call to action for manufacturers as they keep pace with rapid change on their factory floors.”

About Coherix, Inc.

Coherix, Inc. develops and manufactures high-speed, high-definition 3D machine vision products that enable our customers to manage high-volume precision manufacturing processes. Coherix products are designed for inspection and error-proofing in the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries. Coherix is committed to producing the highest performing 3D machine vision products at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. Coherix customers and partners include global end users, system integrators, and distributors, who demand 100 percent reliability that Coherix products provide. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company has offices in the United States, China, Germany, Singapore, and Japan.

About Automation Alley

Integr8™ is presented by Automation Alley, Michigan’s leading nonprofit technology and manufacturing business association, connecting industry, academia and government to fuel Southeast Michigan’s economy and accelerate innovation. The mission of Automation Alley is to position Southeast Michigan as a global leader in Industry 4.0 by helping members increase revenue, reduce costs and think strategically as they keep pace with rapid technological changes in manufacturing.