CRM SmartSync automates the process of analyzing and managing highly engaged accounts, increasing productivity and allowing sales to focus on interested audiences earlier in their buying cycle.

KickFire, the leader in IP address intelligence and company identification technology, today announces the addition of CRM SmartSync™ to its LIVE Leads™ platform. This powerful enhancement allows companies to identify target accounts and net-new accounts exhibiting real-time buying intent on their website, and automatically push the most engaged accounts to their customer relationship management (CRM) platform, transforming anonymous web visitors into actionable opportunities for B2B sales teams.

Key Features include:



Real-time account identification and automatic push to CRM

Seamless integration into the following CRM platforms: Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, Zoho, SugarCRM, and ConnectWise

Multiple lead scoring criteria to match ICP (Ideal Customer Profile) models, including location and industry

Detailed intent visibility of accounts in-market to purchase before self-identifying on the website

“CRM SmartSync integrates with a sales team’s daily workflow to identify intent signals based on lead scoring,” said KickFire Co-Founder and Vice President of Strategic Business Development, Tina Bean. “We make it easy for B2B marketers and sales teams to automate the process of analyzing and managing highly engaged accounts, increasing productivity and allowing sales to focus on interested audiences earlier in their buying cycle.”

“Lead scoring at the marketing automation level, which uses cookies, is limited to 2-6% of website visitors being identified. KickFire’s technology does not rely on cookie data, which enables our users to see 10X increase in account identification, creating opportunities to personalize or target upon first visit – proving you don’t need cookies to feed your CRM.”

KickFire LIVE Leads enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline by identifying anonymous web visitors showing real-time buying intent for their products and services. Companies using both KickFire and an integrated CRM platform in their sales technology stack can leverage KickFire’s company firmographic data to increase productivity within their sales departments.

Through its proprietary TWIN Caching™ technology and company firmographic data, KickFire provides the highest quality business intelligence throughout its entire suite of solutions, including KickFire API, LIVE Leads and Prospector, to power account-based marketing, content personalization, predictive, intent, B2B ad-targeting, and much more.

To learn more about KickFire, visit KickFire.com, call 408-493-0456 or email sales(at)kickfire(dot)com.

About KickFire

KickFire is the leader in cloud-based B2B sales automation and IP address intelligence. The KickFire solutions are powered by TWIN Caching, an advanced, proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. TWIN Caching systematically caches and analyzes over four billion IP addresses, going beyond traditional IP association to uncover last-mile connectivity ownership. KickFire’s complete suite of solutions enables companies to tap into their website’s invisible pipeline and transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. VisiStat, Inc., doing business as KickFire, is a privately held company founded in 2005 and based in San Jose, CA.