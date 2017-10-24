Add a new dimension to your photos with LuvPics The future of photo products is a connected emotional experience that can be achieved by combining photos and videos via augmented reality.

Today at the 5th annual Mobile Photo Connect conference, MixxMedia, LLC. launched LuvPics using technology protected by its patent US 9,324,014 titled Automated User Content Processing for Augmented Reality. LuvPics is a mobile application that enables photos, invitations and cards to come to life using augmented reality. Instead of just viewing physical photos, invitations, or cards, LuvPics allows users to view secure videos by scanning an image with the LuvPics app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.

The LuvPics app turns every mobile device screen into a secure hidden video viewer and represents a paradigm shift in photo products. After reflecting on her son’s first birthday photo album, Shar Scott, Co-founder, realized the best parts of the event were missing. The amazing moment when her son successfully blew out his candle and the apprehension of him taking his first bite of birthday cake were captured in photographs, but the video of these moments revealed much more about the joyous event. After speaking to other parents, they too, wanted the ability to do more with their photos and videos.

“With the growth in consumer videos stemming from smartphones having better resolution and more processing power; users want to be able to create media products of their events, holidays and family traditions that are able to incorporate these videos seamlessly with physical photo products to tell a cohesive story. Until now, videos and photos were only able to be combined in a digital format. With LuvPics, users can create and view great photo products that will come alive and last for generations,” said Shar Scott.

The future of photo products is a connected emotional experience that can be achieved by combining photos and videos via augmented reality. According to Global Market Insight’s Augmented Reality Report, the global augmented reality market will be valued $165 billion by 2024. LuvPics is the first of several mobile offerings that will use MixxMedia’s patent focused on processing user content to create augmented reality photo products, including photographs, photobooks, invitations, and calendars. For further information on LuvPics, please visit http://www.luvpics.com.

About MixxMedia, LLC:

Founded in 2013, MixxMedia is a pioneer of augmented reality photo products and offers augmented reality photo products to consumers. Created by Ivy League educated and former Apple, PayPal, and GE employees, the team with expertise in photography and technology. For further information on MixxMedia, please visit http://www.mixxmedia.co.

Contact

Shar Scott, Co-founder

shar [at] mixxmedia.co