Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today the arrival of its soft brand, BW Premier Collection, to Mississippi with the opening of the fully renovated Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, BW Premier Collection in Natchez.

“The Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is an exceptional destination hotel, and having been fully renovated, the hotel now offers a more superior guest experience than ever before,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Its modern amenities and Southern-inspired design, combined with its convenient access to the number one casino in Natchez, will provide guests with a memorable stay, and the distinctive personality that BW Premier Collection hotels are known for.”

Guests can expect to be impressed by the hotel’s recent enhancements. The hotel’s public space areas have been refreshed to reflect a mid-century modern design, the 133 guest rooms provide the traditional Southern charms that travelers to this area appreciate. Also beautifully renovated are the property’s four banquet and meeting rooms, designed for business events or social gatherings.

In addition to the hotel’s full renovation, the entertainment amenities offered at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, BW Premier Collection, are also a draw for guests. Guests can take advantage of the 24-hour shuttle service to the nearby Magnolia Bluffs Casino®, where endless fun awaits, or enjoy the property’s luxurious salt water pool, accented with overhanging lights, for a beautiful nighttime ambiance. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center and the hotel bar for a refreshing beverage.

For travelers looking to explore Natchez, the hotel is within close proximity to popular tourist attractions including the Old South Winery, Rosalie Mansion, Frogmore Cotton Plantation and Gins, and the Natchez Convention Center.

“We are excited to show visitors and the local Natchez community all of the impressive renovations we have made to the hotel,” said Kevin Preston, founder and owner of the

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. “Overlooking the Mississippi River, Natchez offers something for everyone, whether it’s history, entertainment or outdoor recreation. The modern refresh of the BW Premier Collection Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel offers an outstanding lodging option for travelers looking to explore this great city.”

Reservations may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (601) 861-4600, or by calling Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800)-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

