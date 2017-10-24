Dr. Goldstein, DC Dr. Goldstein is one of the most trusted and respected doctors in the San Diego med-legal community, and with the help of Doctors on Liens he will expand his reach to help even more personal injury patients.

Doctors on Liens, the leading network of medical providers working on a lien basis, is proud to announce their partnership with Dr. Brandon Goldstein, DC of the Head, Neck & Spine Center of San Diego. Dr. Goldstein is one of the most trusted and respected doctors in the San Diego med-legal community, and with the help of Doctors on Liens he will expand his reach to help even more personal injury patients.

Dr. Goldstein is a native of California and graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara before getting his doctoral degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College. In 2002, Dr. Goldstein provided chiropractic services for the PGA Tour and was named by Physiotherapy Associates, a division of the Stryker Corporation, the “Official Provider of Fitness Training and Physical Rehabilitation for the PGA Tour and Champions Tour.” He traveled and worked with many PGA Tour players and built a reputation as one of the most trusted chiropractors in the region. He purchased the Head, Neck, & Spine Center of San Diego in 2005 and has built the practice up as the largest personal injury chiropractic center in La Jolla.

Today, with his comprehensive knowledge and extensive experience, Dr. Goldstein and his practice offer advanced chiropractic and physiotherapy services and diagnosis for personal injury patients suffering from:



Neck Pain

Shoulder Pain

Whiplash

Lower Back Pain

Headaches and Migraines

Pinched Nerves

Hip Pain

Ankle Pain

Elbow and Wrist Pain

The team at the Head, Neck, & Spine Center of San Diego recognizes the importance of properly managing a personal injury patient’s treatment and assists the patients by providing:

Individualized treatment plans for each patient with no generic approaches

Same day and next day appointments to provide prompt pain relief

Detailed and accurate documentation of injuries and med-legal reports completed within two weeks of patient discharge

Thorough and cooperative communication with personal injury law firms to ensure legal cases progress as quickly as possible

Referrals to qualified orthopedists, pain management physicians, neurologists, and imaging facilities

Doctors on Liens President, Samantha Parker, says “Doctors on Liens is thrilled to welcome such an esteemed chiropractor to our qualified list of medical professionals. Dr. Goldstein’s experience is very impressive, his reputation is impeccable, and we are happy to bring his advanced training and techniques to personal injury victims in San Diego.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 years. Doctors on Liens features medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis throughout California and Nevada.