JAMIS Software Hosts Successful 2017 Summit for Customer and Partners

JAMIS Software Corporation, a leading provider of cloud ERP software for the government contracting industry and other project-focused organizations, hosted another successful annual JAMIS Summit at the Mission Bay Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa on October 8th-10th.

This year’s conference sponsors included BDO, Bloomberg Government, SDL Consulting, ITB Consulting, Hall, Albright, Garrison, and Barnes, Metis GovCon Support, Raffa, Dixon Hughes Goodman, Capital Edge Consulting, FCE Benefit Administrators, and Federal Publications Seminars. The 2017 Summit sponsors were instrumental contributors to the event, which provided JAMIS’ customers, partners, and industry experts from across the U.S. the opportunity to share and exchange knowledge in an engaging atmosphere.

The Keynote Speaker this year was Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Before joining Acumatica, Mr. Jon Roskill held the position of Corporate Vice President of the Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corporation. Previously, Roskill served as Corporate Vice President, Business & Marketing Organization of Microsoft North America, where his teams produced all the marketing for Microsoft’s commercial products which in combination drove revenue exceeding $20b.

“We were excited to have CEO of Acumatica, Jon Roskill, as the keynote speaker at our conference. His insight on the future of ERP software and cloud technology was thought-provoking and beneficial as we move into this new chapter of cloud technology,” said owner and CEO Jeffrey Noolas.

JAMIS was proud to present GovCon expert speakers such as Bloomberg Government’s Director of Government Contracts Research, Kevin Brancato; as well as a panel of experts including Brian Gallagher, Senior Manager and Capital Edge Consulting, Bill Walter, Partner at Dixon Hughes Goodman, Kristen Soles, Partner at Cohn Reznick, and Beverly Arviso, Partner at Arviso, Inc. These industry experts gave attendees a highly informational Government Contracting Industry update and discussed recent changes to the DCAA and DCMA. During the Contractor Purchasing Systems Updates Session, Michael Carter of Capital Edge Consulting, a former DCMA CPSR Procurement Analyst, discussed the historical CPSR environment and identified recent changes to the DCMA CPSR process.

In addition to the highly anticipated speaking sessions, attendees participated in a variety of educational breakout sessions on JAMIS Prime and JAMIS Classic, explored product demos and received post-conference comprehensive Prime ERP product training for an additional two days with JAMIS software and implementation experts.

To complement the learning sessions, Summit participants enjoyed their evenings at a Mexican Food dinner by the bay, and a party celebrating JAMIS’ valuable customers.

At the close of the 2017 Summit, the location of the 2019 Summit was announced - Charleston, South Carolina. Summit Attendees received Charleston-themed gifts and drinks to announce the Summit, which will be held in late March of 2019 at the historic Belmond Charleston Place in beautiful downtown Charleston. “JAMIS is thrilled to be hosting our 2019 Summit in Charleston, South Carolina. We look forward to working with the Belmond Charleston Place to give our customers an amazing Summit experience in this historic town,” said owner and VP of Product Development and Support, Naomi May.

The JAMIS Summit offers invaluable networking opportunities for JAMIS customers, as well as hands-on experience with government and accounting compliance products and services, all while enjoying the wonderful food and accommodations of the San Diego, Mission Bay Hilton Resort and Spa.

To read more about The JAMIS Summit 2017, the event agenda and speakers, please visit: https://summit.jamis.com/

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors and other project-focused organizations. JAMIS delivers comprehensive, intuitive, innovative and cost-effective solutions for the most respected names in government contracting. Companies large and small rely on JAMIS to provide detailed visibility into all of their projects, as well as provide the foundation for DCAA and other regulatory compliance. JAMIS helps companies connect with customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways to foster new levels of collaboration and drive profitability and growth.

To learn more about JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com