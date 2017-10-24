It's an honor to join such a tremendous group of experienced professionals with such a vast breadth of expertise. Ortho Sales Partners is well positioned to assist a broad scope of clients throughout various stages of growth and scale.

Ortho Sales Partners, a global leader in orthopedic sales commercialization services, is excited to announce the addition of Matt Stuttle as Senior Vice President. This addition continues the momentum of Ortho Sales Partners in assisting clients by providing access to some of the industry’s top talent. Mr. Stuttle will instantly bring immense value to our clients from around the globe.

Matt has been in the medical industry for over 18 years. He began his career in sales and management with Forest Pharmaceuticals prior to transitioning to medical devices in 2003. Since then he’s held roles of increasing responsibility and executive management positions at Kyphon (acquired by Medtronic in 2008 for $4.3B), Paradigm Spine, Spine Wave and most recently Spineart.

Throughout his career Matt has lead sales organizations through enormous revenue growth in both private and public sectors. Prior to joining Ortho Sales Partners Matt was U.S. Vice President for Spineart, a global spine implant company based in Switzerland. During his tenure at Spineart he was instrumental in developing the US infrastructure, commercialization, distribution, product launch and market development strategies while providing necessary operational guidance. Under his leadership the organization received FDA approval for several new technologies subsequently introduced into the U.S. market while doubling U.S. sales.

Matt was also previously U.S. Vice President for Paradigm Spine where he built and scaled the initial U.S. sales and distribution infrastructure. Matt led the organization though key product launches while also assisting in management of the IDE clinical trial for Coflex, now FDA approved and market leading technology worldwide. Under his leadership the company grew from $0 to over $13M.

"It's an honor to join such a tremendous group of experienced professionals with such a vast breadth of expertise. Ortho Sales Partners is well positioned to assist a broad scope of clients throughout various stages of growth and scale. Whether a startup company or well-established organization, OSP has the knowledge, resources and team to assist in providing real tangible value while mitigating unnecessary operational risk," said Matt Stuttle.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Matt for the past 12 years and I am thrilled to have someone of his caliber join Ortho Sales Partners," said Josh Sandberg President, Ortho Sales Partners. "We have been able to create a disruptive change to the supply chain in orthopedics over the past couple of years and with this addition, we are able to further advance the initiatives that we have been working on. We welcome Matt as a core member of our team and look forward to the contributions he will add to our team."

About Ortho Sales Partners

Ortho Sales Partners has created a unique platform to help companies in any stage commercialize their products in a very efficient way. We have worked closely with many organizations such as:



A surgeon with a product idea and limited financial wherewithal to properly execute a sales plan.

OUS companies looking to establish or enhance their presence in the United States.

Companies with recent FDA approval in need of a strategic sales plan validated against current market conditions.

Established companies looking for sales and marketing horsepower to properly launch a new product.

Our services are geared to meet you where you are today and help your business grow by utilizing proven industry executives that bring you an objective analysis and recommendations going forward. Our market knowledge is based on current trends and competitive analysis from industry stalwarts from some of the highest growth companies.

Ortho Sales Partners’ headquarters are in Scottsdale, Arizona but we have several offices across the US. (http://www.orthosalespartners.com)