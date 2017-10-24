Juhan Sonin, Chief Design Officer, GoInvo “We are at an important moment in the evolution of healthcare,” said Juhan Sonin. "The impact of design and emerging digital technologies on providers and patients continues to accelerate. The Society for Participatory Medicine promotes innovative thinking to support new models of care delivery."

Juhan Sonin, the Chief Design Officer of GoInvo, is an invited speaker at the inaugural conference of the Society for Participatory Medicine this week. His topic, “How Design Thinking Improves Patient Provider Collaboration and Outcomes”, looks at cutting edge design methods and how they can be applied to innovations in healthcare.

“We are at an important moment in the evolution of healthcare,” said Mr. Sonin. "The impact of design and emerging digital technologies on providers and patients continues to accelerate. The Society for Participatory Medicine promotes innovative thinking to support new models of care delivery.”

Mr. Sonin will be joined on the “Design Thinking” track by a distinguished group of panelists: Patricia Beirne, Creative Lead, Design and Innovation at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Karen DaSilva, Vice President, Innovation at Atrius Health Innovation Center; and e-patient Frank Licciardi. The panel will be moderated by Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH, the CEO of engagedIN.

Mr. Sonin’s career in technology began at Apple Computer in 1994. In the subsequent 23 years he has worked as a researcher, designer, and engineer at the NCSA, National Center for Supercomputing Applications, as well as at MITRE, the operator of multiple federally funded research and development centers (FFRDC’s). Today he is a principal of and the Chief Design Officer at GoInvo, a consultancy that works with healthcare technology organizations like Becton Dickinson, Johnson and Johnson, and Walgreens.

He is a regular speaker at design, engineering, technology, and healthcare events around the world including the Consumer Genetics Conference, HIMSS, MedicineX, mHealth Conference, NextGen:Health, and the iMedicine Summit. His recent treatise, "From Bathroom to Healthroom", reimagined the home bathroom as the nexus of our personal healthcare system.

The inaugural conference of the Society for Participatory Medicine, "Participatory Medicine: Transforming the Culture of Care", is occurring on October 25, 2017 at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston. It’s co-located with the Connected Health Conference. Tickets for the event are just $100 for Society for Participatory Medicine members, or $175 for nonmembers. They are available at the conference Web site, http://www.connectedhealthconf.org/boston/2017/participatory-medicine-transforming-culture-care

About GoInvo

GoInvo (http://www.goinvo.com) is deeply involved in the design of healthcare and health services. Founded in 2004, we’ve designed innovative solutions for healthcare technology organizations such as Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and Walgreens. Our guidance has created new markets and product categories, and our digital designs have been used by hundreds of millions of people.