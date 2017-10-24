Symposia L Malaysia I am honored to speak at these events and I gain a lot of insight into emerging trends, including most recently high intensity focused RF.

Lutronic is dedicated to furthering aesthetic medicine and as part of that effort developed ‘Symposia L’, an advanced educational program for professionals in aesthetic field. Lutronic’s philosophy is to support physicians beyond sales; to educate, collaborate and work to further the field of aesthetic medicine.

Lutronic has continuously hosted symposiums and workshops to inform and educate since its inception in 1997. Generally hosted during major congresses in order to reach the widest audience, the Symposia L has been featured around the globe including: US, Europe, Australia and Asia. Lutronic is focused on building strong relationships with physicians while providing treatment insights and trends in aesthetic medicine. The upcoming Symposia L’s will be October 27th in Zurich. Dr. Bettina Rümmelein, Switzerland, will be one of the renowned physicians to speak and her presentation will include a combination of lecture and a hands-on course. “I am honored to speak at these events and I gain a lot of insight into emerging trends, including most recently high intensity focused RF,” stated Dr. Rümmelein, “I learned some key techniques which will help me maximize my patient outcomes. I always look forward speaking at and attending Lutronic’s Symposium L.”

Last month, Symposia L was held in Malaysia. Two doctors shared their thoughts on Symposia L; “The high impact sessions with renowned doctors who presented their findings and shared expertise are very good. I like the insights on the latest technological advances in lasers and best practices on patient outcomes.” stated Dr. Jason Yip. Dr. Hew Yin Keat also added, “The lectures were both interesting and informative. It was my pleasure to be part of the panel for a very lively discussion on various lasers from Lutronic. Looking forward to more of such symposiums in the future”

About Symposia L

Drawing from years of experience, the Symposia L combines the best from a variety of educational formats into a single event. The curriculum is constantly changing and improving to address the audience, aesthetic trends and technology. Lutronic supports the sharing of experience and wants to provide an information rich experience for physicians looking to advance their technique using Lutronic devices or exploring emerging aesthetic trends.

Collaborating with thought leaders from around the world, Lutronic’s Symposium L provides a chance to learn from advanced users experience, ask questions and interact with like-minded physicians. Lectures include best practices, patient selection, anesthesia tips, treatment protocols and regimens, post procedure care, and pearls for achieving ideal outcomes. At the end of lectures the audience is encouraged to ask questions and discuss key points.

