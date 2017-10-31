Mountain Blue Minimalist Design Jewelry Makes Modern Women Sparkle

Ligetning pendant - a striking and minimalist designs, We are driven by our passion to bring fresh concepts, unique designs and handcrafted creations to the jewelry industry. We are here to fill the gap in the market for the modern woman who seeks classic style without compromise.

The artisan jewellers at Mountain Blue understand that today’s woman needs their jewelry to work together more effectively – to match their mood and their style from one day to the next. Like the concept of a capsule wardrobe that’s endlessly versatile, Mountain Blue collection sets are designed to be easily switched from one setting or combination to another, so that the wearer can choose their look according to their mood and style on any given day, with pieces such as the “Dew Drop Set" having been designed to be seamlessly switched from earrings into a pendant in the blink of an eye.

Featuring striking and minimalist designs, Mountain Blue has created versatile pieces that work together to create different sets. Much more than simply adaptable design, Mountain Blue has been inspired by the textures and structures found in nature. This means that – although Mountain Blue use silver, the finest gemstones and robust Bezel settings – each piece is a tribute to nature’s organic beauty.

As in nature, Mountain Blue’s beauty belies its strength. Skilled artisans, with years of practised experience, capture each gemstone in the very secure Bezel setting. This means that the wearer can act in confidence that the stone with not loosen or fall out. This is the cornerstone in the creation of high quality jewelry and integral to the Mountain Blue craftsmanship standards.

Kae, Lead Designer of Mountain Blue Jewelry, said, “We are driven by our passion to bring fresh concepts, unique designs and handcrafted creations to the jewelry industry. We are here to fill the gap in the market for the modern woman who seeks classic style without compromise; the woman who understands that less will always mean more because of the attention and workmanship that goes into each of our pieces. Mountain Blue jewelry represents and reflects all that our customers are – their style, their identity and their soul. Each and every piece that we create is created and handcrafted by genuine jewelry artisans.”.

If you would like to know more about Mountain Blue Jewellery, contact Dominique, Co-Founder, call +6697 153 6636, email info(at)mountain-blue(dot)com or https://www.mountain-blue.com.