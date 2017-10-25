Managing Director Brian Hefferon The investment will mean a 35% increase in available space and make Nesta the largest provider in Ireland. It will allow us meet the growing needs of the local communities we serve. We will also increase the amount of office space from 25,000 square foot to over 30,000 swiftly

Irish owned self-storage company Nesta have announced plans to increase their current operations with a €2 million investment. The planned expansion will see an added 100,000 square foot of storage space created, across Sandyford, Deansgrange, Kylemore Rd. and Santry.

A long time provider within Irish storage facilities, the additional space will see the organisation cement themselves at the top of the industry in Ireland. Arriving in conjunction with the growth of their serviced office rental, Nesta branches are fast becoming the premier location for business and home owners alike.

“The investment will mean a 35% increase in available space and make Nesta the largest provider in Ireland. It will allow us meet the growing needs of the local communities we serve. We will also increase the amount of office space from 25,000 square foot to over 30,000 swiftly,” announced managing director Brian Hefferon.

The planned development is scheduled to get underway this year. Hefferon is projecting to see a completed project within 2018. Not only will this increase services available to local communities, employment opportunities will follow.

“Directly the investment will create 2 full time staff to manage the space but indirectly it will offer start-up businesses with a cost effective premises to grow their business and in turn, create more employment.”

Nesta offer more than an average storage facility. With a real community feeling embraced, customers enjoy a balance of security and ease of access. Access to boardrooms, internet and kitchens also create fantastic working environments, where many businesses are currently flourishing.

In a time where affordable rental options are few and far between, this will surely be a welcomed addition to the affected communities.