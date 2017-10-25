Living Foods Chef Olga Keller Launches OK Brands Products and Services

Chef Olga Keller. The food presentation was beautiful and it tasted even better than it looked, plus, her explanation of food combining really made sense, I can’t wait to eat her food again!

Living Foods Chef and health educator Olga Keller (olgakeller.com) launched her new line of products and services with an epic launch event, throwing a Living Foods Feast accompanied by a “Ted Talk” like presentation for an audience of 40. Serving a medley of over 20 different items from her healthy yet delicious repertoire of Living Food recipes (foods prepared at under 118 degrees), Chef Olga wowed the crowd with her food and her “Science of Food for Optimal Human Health” presentation, followed by a lively Q&A and a food preparation demonstration.

“Chef Olga was amazing tonight,” said Andrew Weiss, founder of Aeura Biotherapeutics, “the food presentation was beautiful and it tasted even better than it looked, plus, her explanation of food combining really made sense, I can’t wait to eat her food again!”

Chef Olga’s cuisine is described as healing food. Growing up in Ukraine, Olga experienced health challenges that required hospitalization as a child and teen. When the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred, Olga and her family’s health were further adversely effected. When she and her twin sister left Ukraine for the United States in 2002, they did not know that they would both develop tumors. Her sister was first diagnosed and the sisters made the difficult choice not to take the traditional medical route but to seek alternative healing modalities. Olga devoted herself to studying food healing, spending countless hours reading, attending courses and experimenting with food. Shortly after her sister began Olga’s raw food vegan diet (living foods), Olga too was diagnosed with a tumor. Today, years later they are both tumor free. Now, Olga wants to share her knowledge and healing foods with others. “Once I became well, I knew my life’s calling was to share what I know with others, launching OK Brands is a dream come true.”

About Olga Keller OK Brands, LLC – Chef Olga Keller (olgakeller.com) offers a line of products and services focused on healthy lifestyle and healing through living foods. Current products include OK MacaChocas™, a raw vegan superfood dark chocolate with no sugar and OK Onion Crisps™, a healthy dehydrated onion snack with no added sugar, oil or salt. More products and in development. Services include OK Gourmet™, Catering and OK to Go™, home delivery (currently offered in Palm Beach and Broward county FL only), Nutritional Coaching, Menu Design and Food Programs for Athletic Performance. Additionally, OK offers a weekly educational series in Boca Raton FL (soon to be live-streamed), a hands-on interactive culinary experience.

