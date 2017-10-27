Latest ez1099 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com is designed to prepare, paper print, pdf printing and and e-file the following IRS forms: W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. The new edition has been released with updated tax forms for Year 2017 tax season.

This 1099 tax form printing software can print recipient copies on white paper. Recipient forms can also be printed in PDF format (advanced version required) to deliver by e-mail. ez1099 software will undoubtedly save tax consultants and employers money on preprinted forms and allows for quicker and more flexible filing. Because the IRS does not certify substitute 1099 forms, customers should print IRS copy on red-ink printed form or generate the efile document that can be uploaded to IRS site.

“ez1099 2017 software is now available for business owners and tax professionals to print and file 1098s and 1099s forms for the upcoming tax season.” Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can run on 7, 8. Compatible with MAC machine when installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability, ez1099 is affordable for any size business.

As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp for evaluation and to ensure it meets or exceeds their needs before purchasing.

The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

1- ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

2- ez1099 supports white paper printing for recipient copies

3- Saves valuable time by eliminating the usual extensive learning curve – ez1099 2012 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started immediately

4- Quick data import feature

5- Supports compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

6- Supports unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

7- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

8- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available

9- No cost customer support with live chat, email and remote access

10- Fill tax data on pre-printed forms

About halfpricesoft.com

ez1099 Software with Form 1099s printing and e-filing capability is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. Based in Louisville, Ky., the software firm is committed to developing financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezACH Deposit and ezTimeSheet software.