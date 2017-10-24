Retreats by the Sea: Carmel Offers a Healthy Mix of Experiences

There may be no more beautiful and tranquil destination in the world than Carmel-by-the-Sea, the iconic village on California’s central coast. And among its charms is a spirit of health and happiness that makes it the ideal location for a variety of retreats designed to nourish body, mind and soul.

Here’s a look at some upcoming exclusive retreats offered in Carmel:

Mindful-by-the-Sea Retreats, led by renowned mindfulness teacher Rich Fernandez, provide personal practice tips to be more fully present both on vacation and back at home. Attendees can expect to learn:

-The basics of mindfulness and habits of mindful living

-How to develop greater calm and enhance mental clarity

-The skills that lead to greater wellbeing and resilience

-Growing emotional intelligence

-A set of mindfulness practices and habits that will last a lifetime

Retreat dates: November 15–17, 2017; January 3–5, 2018; and March 7–9, 2018. Retreats are held at Sunset Center in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea. The two-night/three-day retreats are $395 per person, lodging not included. To book the retreat and to view special retreat lodging offers in Carmel:

https://www.carmelcalifornia.com/exclusive-retreats.htm

Carmel-by-the-Sea Fitness & Nutrition Retreats are led by America’s coach Jeff Galloway and combined with nutrition knowledge provided by Carissa Bealert, an expert registered dietitian and TV host. Among the offerings:

-Personalized running/walking evaluation by Galloway

-Improving endurance without pain

-Gaining control over motivation with proven ways to stay focused

-Learning the ideal form for walking and running

-How to train for races, from a 5K to marathon

-Nutritional changes for better health and performance

-Burn fat without starving

Retreat dates: November 16–19, 2017; December 7–10, 2017; January 18–21, 2018; March 15–18, 2018; and April 5–8, 2018.

The two-day/three-night retreat is $579 per person, lodging not included. To book the retreat and to view special retreat lodging offers in Carmel: https://www.carmelcalifornia.com/exclusive-retreats.htm

Spring Artists’ Retreat with Anna Rhodes is an extraordinary art retreat designed for the inquisitive beginner and the seasoned artist alike—anyone wishing to expand creative potential. The emphasis on personalized instruction, the freedom to follow your artistic path and the building of knowledge and skill within a creative community, is the foundation of this retreat. Daily demonstrations, individual and group dialogue, videos and inspiring resources are a part of each day.

Classes are taught at the renowned Sunset Center in a beautiful sun-filled studio, Sunday through Friday: March 18–23, 2018. More info at https://www.carmelcalifornia.com/event-spring-artists-retreat_371.htm

EG Conference - An Extraordinary Gathering is both an annual conference and a community of brilliant innovators—inventors, educators, artists, writers, scientists, musicians, magicians, iconoclasts, young and old—from creative industries. More than 500 creators are on hand, with some 50 presenting their passion projects at Sunset Center, May 3–5, 2018, at $3,500 per person, lodging not included. https://www.carmelcalifornia.com/event-eg-conference-an-extraordinary-gathering_323.htm

Getting to your retreat of choice has never been easier. Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) is just a 10-minute drive away and served by direct flights to and from San Francisco (SFO, United Express), Los Angeles (LAX, United Express, Alaska Airlines), Las Vegas (LAS, Allegiant Air), Phoenix (PHX, American), and San Diego (SAN, Alaska Airlines). San Jose International Airport (SJC) is 75 miles north.

For additional information about Carmel-by-the-Sea or to book a lodging reservation direct with a Carmel innkeeper http://www.CarmelCalifornia.com.

