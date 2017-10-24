As Sage’s only endorsed document management solution, DocLink’s full integration to their Sage ERP solution increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information.

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, today announced its participation tomorrow as a presentation sponsor at partner Vrakus/Blum’s user conference. The one-day conference will be held October 25 at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Curt Hixson, Central Sales Director for Altec will be presenting “Go Paperless with DocLink for Sage” at the conference. During the presentation and exhibition, Altec will be highlighting industry-leading DocLink, the only Sage-endorsed document management solution, which allows users to digitally transform their operations and fully utilize and enhance their Sage ERP solutions to go paperless in any department, across the entire enterprise.

Hixson comments, “Altec is pleased to support Vrakus/Blum at their conference as it’s an excellent setting for their customers to see the value that DocLink can provide. As Sage’s only endorsed document management solution, DocLink’s full integration to their Sage ERP solution increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information. Many customers initially implement DocLink for its full AP integration and automation, but at its core, DocLink connects processes and links data beyond AP, providing a secure repository for any type of document or ﬁle, and can automate processes including purchase orders, invoices, credit/debit memos, human resources, expense reports, etc. There is no limit to the processes that DocLink can streamline and automate, and we look forward to sharing this during the event.”

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, AmTech, Key2Act, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.