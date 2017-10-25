“One injection event and that was enough to sustain source control for 100 years or more.”

Announcing a new, ground-breaking groundwater remediation technology proven effective at converting contaminated aquifers into purifying filters, eliminating PFOA and PFOS contaminants. Recent site data collected from an industrial site in Eastern Canada where PlumesStop® liquid active carbon ™ was introduced into a PFAS contaminated aquifer has been shown to be at non-detect for over 15 months and counting. Modeling of the remediation estimates treatment to last as long as 100 years with one application of the PlumeStop.

Since its introduction in 2014, PlumeStop has revolutionized the environmental remediation industry cleaning up 100’s of sites across the North America and Europe. The innovative liquid carbon amendment effectively eliminates a number of soil and groundwater contaminants like BTEX, TCE, PCE. And now PlumeStop adds PFAS chemicals like PFOA, and PFOS to the growing list of toxic and carcinogenic pollutants that can be cost-effectively treated, addressing threats to water resources in communities in the US and abroad.

Rick McGregor, President of In Situ Remediation Services, LTD, was first to demonstrate this new approach for treating PFAS chemicals using PlumeStop. McGregor designed the application of the amendment to address petroleum hydrocarbon contaminants (PHC) found on an industrial site in Eastern Canada where he also noted a former fire-training facility. Prior to the injection application, and as part of his remedial approach, McGregor included testing for PFAS levels which were confirmed. Once PlumeStop was applied, McGregor began monitoring activities and found that PlumeStop effectively treated the PHC contaminant levels as well as the PFOS and PFOA contaminants, reducing all pollutants to non-detect. Continued monitoring at the site shows levels remaining at non-detect for over 15 months.

To verify the longevity of the treatment approach, McGregor reached out to Dr. Grant Carey, President of Porewater Solutions, an expert in groundwater contaminant fate and transport modeling, NAPL characterization, and environmental forensics to develop a new conceptual modeling tool to confirm the effectiveness of the amendment long-term.

Using field data supplied by McGregor, Carey explored a number of conservative, modelled scenarios which presumed ongoing secondary inputs of PFAS from infiltration, desorption and back-diffusion from the aquifer matrix. Data were modelled for PFOA, the most abundant species detected at the site. Modelling was performed for scenarios assuming PlumeStop capture based on measured concentrations in the aquifer before treatment and under a conservative scenario where concentrations were assumed to be 10X measured concentration. In all cases, the PlumeStop applied to the site was shown to affect PFOA capture in excess of 100 years, by which time the secondary inputs would be effectively depleted.

Dr. Carey goes on to say, “The nice thing about Rick’s site is that we had one injection event and that was enough to sustain source control for 100 years or more.” Carey continues, “With Rick’s site we know for sure it works with PFOS and PFOA. We saw multiple monitoring events after the injection of PlumeStop, and we’ve seen non-detect of PFOS and PFOA at every single monitoring well at the site for over 15 months.”

The field data supporting effective treatment to eliminate the risk and liability of PFAS compounds has been presented at national and international environmental conferences including the National Groundwater Association’s (NGWA) national conference on emerging contaminants.

This development will be an enormous help to the Department of Defense, airports, water suppliers, municipalities and industry currently struggling with the high cost and uncertain endpoint of operating large above-ground PFAS pumping/treatment systems.

REGENESIS President and CEO, Scott Wilson, believes this breakthrough effectively addresses the crisis facing so many communities’ water resources. Wilson shares, “Since its introduction, PlumeStop has revolutionized the environmental industry - and now with this new data it effectively eliminates risk when applied on PFAS compounds. We are excited with Rick McGregor’s site data and feel certain that PlumeStop will provide a viable solution for communities faced with these hard-to-treat emerging contaminants in their groundwater supplies.”

