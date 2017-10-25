DocLink allows companies to better serve their customers, employees, and vendors by enabling them to go paperless, providing greater visibility and easier access to supporting documentation that will help improve financial reporting and decision making.”

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, announced today their Gold sponsorship at partner DFC Consultant’s 2017 Customer Symposium. The one-day Symposium, DFC’s largest event of the year, is being held tomorrow, October 26th at the Microsoft Campus in Fargo, North Dakota.

As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink, Altec’s industry-leading document management solution, has achieved Microsoft Corporation’s highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. At the Symposium, Altec will be presenting and exhibiting DocLink which allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate and fully utilize and enhance their ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, or across the entire enterprise. Furthermore, DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. Offering a secure, single repository to store, search, retrieve and send all documents, DocLink effectively eliminates the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors.

Scott Hall, Northwest Sales Director for Altec comments, “We are excited to be sponsoring DFC’s customer event as it’s an excellent opportunity to share with their Dynamics customers the tangible business impacts DocLink can provide. DocLink allows companies to better serve their customers, employees, and vendors by enabling them to go paperless, providing greater visibility and easier access to supporting documentation that will help improve financial reporting and decision making.”

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, AmTech, Key2Act, and SAP B1 to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com