Zift Solutions Launches Mobile Partner App

Zift Solutions Channel partners – and their vendors – will be thankful that Zift is leading the way in delivering on a long-wanted ask of theirs.

Zift Solutions, the leader in Enterprise Channel Management, has launched a new mobile application for partner portals that makes Zift Channel as a Service (CHaaS) accessible from anywhere.

“With our new mobile app, channel leaders can fully-support their partners, who are often on the go, by putting the power of Zift Channel as a Service into partners’ hands whenever, and wherever they need it to close more deals,” said Gordon Rapkin, CEO, Zift Solutions.

The downloadable app is fully customized to complement customers’ branded partner portals. It is particularly useful for channel partners who are highly mobile, such as those in field sales, surveyors and service engineers as well as smaller scale resellers who work from kiosks. Using the new mobile app, channel partners can speed sales with on-demand access to Zift CHaaS’ integrated channel sales, marketing and operational functionality. For example, partners can quickly login to access supplier-provided content, view and share product specifications, literature, videos and training materials, register deals, add new leads, check dashboards and receive push notifications from suppliers from anywhere at any time.

“As most know, channel partner participation in tech vendors’ PRM partner portals hovers, as a percentage of partners in any given month, in the low teens. But we’ve seen partner participation via dedicated mobile apps as high as more than 50%,” said noted industry analyst and PRM expert Tim Harmon of Nuvello. “Channel partners – and their vendors – will be thankful that Zift is leading the way in delivering on a long-wanted ask of theirs.”

The mobile partner app has native versions for both iOS and Android phones and tablets. It is available for download now via the Apple iTunes store and Google Play Store. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit http://ziftsolutions.com/technology/mobile-partner-app.

About Zift Solutions

Zift is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, synchronizing the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel revenue and growth with Channel as a Service (CHaaS). Relied on by more than 70% of channel leaders, CHaaS enhances channel partner program productivity and profitability by automating marketing, sales and operational processes. Our comprehensive range of applications integrate seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, engage partners, provide faster ROI and deliver better results. To learn more, visit http://www.ziftsolutions.com, join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift.