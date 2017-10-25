Kofax, Ltd.

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced the addition of Kevin McKay to the Company’s executive management team. McKay will serve as Executive Vice President of Customer Success, reporting directly to Kofax CEO, Reynolds C. Bish.

In this new role, McKay will drive customer success through Kofax’s professional, maintenance and cloud services, and maintenance and recurring license renewal functions. He will focus on optimizing performance in these areas while endeavoring to ensure that customers – both end users and partners – realize their return on investment and related expectations, and more rapidly expand their use of Kofax’s software, solutions and services.

“With more than 30 years of broad leadership experience in enterprise software markets, Kevin has a proven track record of developing high performance, customer focused teams and the customer experience,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “I firmly believe he will be a great addition to our executive management team and become a key contributor to our future success.”

McKay most recently served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at FinancialForce, a leading SaaS provider of accounting, professional services automation, billing and revenue recognition software. In his prior role as Vice President, Operations at Viewpoint Construction Software, he was responsible for all post sale client facing operations. Before that, McKay held a number of executive roles at Tripwire, a former Thoma Bravo portfolio company, culminating in his position as Vice President of Operations, where he was responsible for all customer service functions, as well as the legal, human resources, information technology and facilities areas.

“Kofax is distinguished by its ability to simplify and transform the critical First Mile of business, demonstrating its commitment to long-term customer success,” said Kevin McKay, Executive Vice President of Customer Success at Kofax. “I’m excited to become part of this team and further differentiate Kofax as a strong, efficient and customer-centric organization.”

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. By capturing information and automating information-intensive processes, Kofax helps improve customer engagement, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness and profitability for more than 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain and other markets. Kofax delivers its, information capture, robotic process automation, financial process automation and customer onboarding solutions through its direct sales and service organization, and a global network of more than 1,300 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

