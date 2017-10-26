Aftermarket Support Coming for the Jeep Renegade

Motor City Aftermarket Jeep Renegade Accessories The Jeep Renegade community has been asking for products like this for a while. We're excited to show off the new products and listen to customer feedback. - Chris Martin, Marketing Manager

Motor City Aftermarket is focused on bringing military-vehicle-grade toughness, experience, and support to the off road enthusiast community. Motor City Aftermarket is launching a new line of products for the Jeep Renegade. The products will be showcased at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas at booth #34299. The show runs from October 31- November 3.

The package will include:



Front Bumper Guard

Tube Doors

Spare Tire Carrier

Light Bar Accessory Mount (for mounting lights, etc.)

Motor City Aftermarket’s products boast:

A “No-Drill” design that keeps installation strong but simple

Complete design, engineering, and manufacturing in Livonia, MI

A military pedigree; 100% made in the USA, same material, welding, and manufacturing processes

Learn More at:

http://www.mcaftermarket.com