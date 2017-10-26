Aftermarket Support Coming for the Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade community has been asking for products like this for a while. We're excited to show off the new products and listen to customer feedback. - Chris Martin, Marketing Manager
LIVONIA, Mich. (PRWEB) October 26, 2017
Motor City Aftermarket is focused on bringing military-vehicle-grade toughness, experience, and support to the off road enthusiast community. Motor City Aftermarket is launching a new line of products for the Jeep Renegade. The products will be showcased at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas at booth #34299. The show runs from October 31- November 3.
The package will include:
- Front Bumper Guard
- Tube Doors
- Spare Tire Carrier
- Light Bar Accessory Mount (for mounting lights, etc.)
Motor City Aftermarket’s products boast:
- A “No-Drill” design that keeps installation strong but simple
- Complete design, engineering, and manufacturing in Livonia, MI
- A military pedigree; 100% made in the USA, same material, welding, and manufacturing processes
Learn More at:
http://www.mcaftermarket.com