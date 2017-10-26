Aftermarket Support Coming for the Jeep Renegade

New line of accessories coming for the Jeep Renegade - Tube Doors, Bumper Guard, Spare Tire Carrier, Light Bar Accessory Mount

The Jeep Renegade community has been asking for products like this for a while. We're excited to show off the new products and listen to customer feedback. - Chris Martin, Marketing Manager

Motor City Aftermarket is focused on bringing military-vehicle-grade toughness, experience, and support to the off road enthusiast community. Motor City Aftermarket is launching a new line of products for the Jeep Renegade. The products will be showcased at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas at booth #34299. The show runs from October 31- November 3.

The package will include:

  • Front Bumper Guard
  • Tube Doors
  • Spare Tire Carrier
  • Light Bar Accessory Mount (for mounting lights, etc.)

Motor City Aftermarket’s products boast:

  • A “No-Drill” design that keeps installation strong but simple
  • Complete design, engineering, and manufacturing in Livonia, MI
  • A military pedigree; 100% made in the USA, same material, welding, and manufacturing processes

http://www.mcaftermarket.com

Chris Martin
Motor City Aftermarket
+1 734-525-9030 Ext: 18
