Optronics International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced that it plans to reveal a family of four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps for the first time in booth 3328 at the 2017 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Each of the lamps uses Optronics patent-pending Light Guide technology, a remarkably new method of transferring light, which is unique in the way it works, and in the way it looks.

Using a technique that is similar to fiber optic design, Light Guide technology precisely channels LED light to create shapes and patterns that were previously unachievable in commercial vehicle lighting. With this introduction of a family of four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps, Optronics is continuing to meet the trend toward automotive-style lighting for commercial applications.

The distinctive new 12-diode lamps have a smoothly lit horizontal, x-shaped feature in the center of the lens, surrounded by a more traditional LED pattern. The repetition of the x-shaped style element across a vehicle’s stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps creates a unique, standout look.

“The expansion of our Light Guide technology continues to change the game by disrupting preconceived notions about what commercial vehicle lighting has to look like,” Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. “Lighting components are among the most visible aspects of a vehicle, and with Light Guide lamps, design engineers can use that visibility to significantly enhance a vehicle’s signature look and feel.”

The technology also allows the design engineers of original equipment manufacturers to think outside the box, and to pursue their own lighting visions. The flexibility of Light Guide technology allows symbols, text and logos to all be potential design features that can be incorporated into future lamps.

Optronics was the first to introduce an automotive-style lamp to the commercial vehicle industry in 2012 with its GloLight Series, expanding its offering with the first Light Guide lamps in 2016. Now, with the debut of its newest family of lamps, Optronics is the only manufacturer meeting the industry’s growing demand for lighting that gives working vehicles a more distinctive look.

“With the introduction of our new four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and back-up lamps, we’re providing the industry with yet another tool to bring style and distinction to vehicles,” Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. “These lamps are not for everyone, but they are for those who understand how important the lighting equation is to branding, marketing and product perception.”

New four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and backup lamps with Light Guide technology will come in flange-mount and grommet-mount versions and are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018. The lamps can be purchased with standard PL-3 or Weather Tight terminations, allowing them to connect to existing harness systems for easy retrofitting.

The new lamps are targeting the heavy-duty trailer, light-duty trailer, RV, transit and marine markets that Optronics currently serves. The new Light Guide backup and supplemental tail lamp part numbers are BUL602CRB and BUL603CRB. New Light Guide LED stop, tail and turn part numbers include STL602RB and STL603RB with red lenses. The part numbers for the new Light Guide LED backup lamp with clear lenses are BUL602CB and BUL603CB.

The lamps meet all FMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety. Lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. Like all new and many older models of Optronics lighting, the new lamps will employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, lamps with Light Guide technology will come with a no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.

Tractor and trailer manufacturers interested in a demonstration of Light Guide technology may contact Optronics directly by calling (800) 364-5483 or by sending an email to http://optronicsinc.com/ContactUs.aspx.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit https://www.doriandrake.com/.

To access high-resolution product images of the new four-inch round LED stop, tail, turn and backup lamps with Light Guide technology, please visit:

http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/LightGuide4inch.aspx



About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products. The company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the marine, RV, trailer, HD and transit vehicle markets. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan, with additional manufacturing capabilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company has an ISO 9001:2008 certified distribution facility in Goshen, Indiana, as well as distribution through its location in Ontario, Canada. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.