The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) is proud to announce that Government Affairs Specialist Courtney Hogan has been named as a finalist for an “Excellence in Advocacy” award from Professional Women in Advocacy (PWIA).

Hogan is one of four finalists in the category of “Up and Coming Practitioner,” which “recognizes the advocate for early achievements in her career and potential to be a successful contributor to the field over time.” Professional Women in Advocacy provides professional development and leadership training to women across the breadth of advocacy. Winners will be announced at the PWIA conference on Monday, November 6th.

PIJAC President Mike Bober said Hogan’s accomplishments at PIJAC reflect her commitment and political experience. “When we hired Courtney, we were impressed by her experience with campaigns and on Capitol Hill. Her work since then as policy analyst, Small Animal Care Committee staff liaison, and advocacy lead on important pieces of legislation has served PIJAC and the responsible companion animal trade well.”

Hogan coordinated PIJAC’s work with industry leaders to create national voluntary standards for small animal breeders and distributors. The standards were created using best practices from leaders in the responsible pet trade, as well as federal regulations.

“Courtney has been a wonderful addition to the PIJAC team,” said PIJAC’s Board Chair, Fish Mart CEO Laura “Peach” Reid. “I’ve been proud to work with her on the ground-breaking Small Animal Care standards announced this summer. She truly has a bright future in advocacy, and we’re grateful she’s working with us.”

“I’m honored to have been named a finalist by such a prominent organization as PWIA,” said Hogan. “Advocacy is a key component in advancing PIJAC’s mission and the industry’s commitment to animal welfare, responsible pet ownership, and the availability of healthy pets for pet owners.”

About the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council

Since 1970, the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) has protected pets, pet owners and the pet industry – promoting responsible pet ownership and animal welfare, fostering environmental stewardship, and ensuring the availability of pets. PIJAC members include retailers, companion animal suppliers, manufacturers, wholesale distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, pet hobbyists, and other trade organizations. http://www.pijac.org