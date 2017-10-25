Discovery Health Partners added three Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Q3 to its growing roster of clients To date, Discovery has restored more than $200 million in underpaid premiums for its clients, including more than a dozen Blues plans.

LaunchPoint division Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare payers, added three Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Q3 to its growing roster of clients. More than 50 health plans, including 4 of the top 10 insurers, are MSP Validation clients.

Honored two years in a row as a top 100-finalist in the Chicago Innovation Awards, MSP Validation helps Medicare Advantage plans recoup millions of dollars to their bottom lines by ensuring the accuracy of healthcare premiums paid by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for members with other health insurance. To date, Discovery has restored more than $200 million in underpaid premiums for its clients, including more than a dozen Blues plans.

MSP Validation analyzes plans’ open MSP records, validation of primacy, ECRS submissions, response monitoring, and premium reconciliation. The solution is typically delivered as an outsourced business process with Discovery experts managing the entire process on behalf of the client. It is often provided as a supplemental offering that complements clients’ existing efforts to help restore more. Clients can also subscribe to the service as cloud-based software to manage the MSP process in-house with their own staff. Many choose to take over ongoing maintenance after Discovery manages the initial restoration effort.

About Discovery Health Partners

Discovery Health Partners, a division of LaunchPoint, offers payment and revenue integrity solutions that help health payers improve revenue, avoid costs, and enhance the member experience. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information is available at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.