Condé Nast Traveler announced results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognizing all nine of Auberge Resorts Collection resorts among the best in the world. Auberge Resorts Collection was the only brand to receive this level of recognition by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

“Our distinctive properties offer unique guest experiences and are united by a crafted approach to luxury, expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service,” said Dan Friedkin, Owner and Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “It is an incredible honor to have the entire collection of resorts receive top honors by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler.”

Hacienda AltaGracia landed the top honors as the No. 1 Resort in Central America. Set in the verdant mountains of south central Costa Rica, the property was also voted the No. 1 Resort in Central America by Travel + Leisure readers in August 2017. Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, with its contemporary style and lively Latin charm, was named the No. 1 Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler and scored among the best in all of Mexico.

Auberge’s other resorts also received high marks from readers, including the collection’s other Cabo beachfront escape, Esperanza which was among the highest-rated resorts in Mexico. The Napa Valley flagship Auberge du Soleil and nearby properties Calistoga Ranch and Solage along with historic Hotel Jerome in Aspen all received Readers’ Choice Awards for 2017. Malliouhana, the Auberge resort on the island of Anguilla was voted among the best in the Caribbean, and Nanuku, the South Pacific paradise set on the coast of Fiji, was voted as one of the top resorts in Australia and the South Pacific.

“The fact that all of our resorts have won the acclaim of the readers of Condé Nast Traveler is an acknowledgement of the efforts by our staff to deliver an unmatched level of personal service to our guests,” said Craig Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “Every day at each of our resorts, we deliver authentic, intimate experiences that define the destination. We’re delighted that our style of casual luxury and exceptional hospitality has been recognized by the highly discerning travelers of Condé Nast Traveler.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” More than 300,000 people voted in the annual awards, asking travelers to weigh in on more than 7,300 hotels, 610 cities and hundreds more cruises, islands and airports.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online at http://www.CNTraveler.com/rca.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley; Esperanza and Chileno Bay, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colorado.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening late 2017), Bishop’s Lodge (opening Summer 2018), Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah (opening Winter 2018-2019) and Commodore Perry Estate, Austin (opening 2019) with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is comprised of a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, GS Marketing, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Adventures. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin