Land Trust Alliance Honors Three at Annual Conference

The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, is honoring multiple conservation leaders this week during its annual conference in Denver.

Rally 2017: The National Land Conservation Conference continues through Oct. 28 at the Colorado Convention Center. This year marks the 30th Rally, a now-annual conference that began in 1985.

“We all define winning a little differently,” said Andrew Bowman, the Alliance’s president. “But we all know a win when we see it. These three award recipients earned their awards through accomplishments that highlights this very notion. It’s an honor to share the stage with them and celebrate with our larger community these great triumphs.”

Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust of Arvada, Colorado, with a National Land Trust Excellence Award. By helping foster a statewide conversation about the shared benefits of land conservation, the land trust has secured strong bipartisan accomplishments.

Groton Open Space Association of Groton, Connecticut, with a National Land Trust Excellence Award. Through a variety of strategic partnerships with larger organizations, the land trust has demonstrated how smaller organizations can have larger influence.

Cheryl Fox, executive director of Summit Land Conservancy in Utah, with the Ambassador Award. In calling upon her impressive advocacy skills and good relationship with U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, Fox helped ensure an effective IRS regulation stayed on the books.

Awards to Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Groton Open Space Association were bestowed Oct. 26 during a welcoming dinner. Fox received her award Oct. 27 at the opening session of Rally 2017, the nation’s premier gathering for conservation leadership and training. More information about Rally is available at http://www.alliancerally.org.

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents 1,000 member land trusts supported by more than 200,000 volunteers and 4.6 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org.

