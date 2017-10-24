The new facility will ensure that our production and distribution lines continue to operate seamlessly at higher volumes.

Earth Science Laboratories announced the expansion of its Nebraska manufacturing plant today. A 2,560 square-foot facility adjacent to the plant will accommodate increased production of the company’s water treatment products. The expansion reflects steady growth following a 2015 upgrade of the plant’s technological capabilities and quality control processes.

“Water is a vital resource” said CEO, David Nicholas. “Our goal is to keep that resource clean now and for the future – wherever we can. This goal supports the company’s mission of Clean Water for the Planet®.”

ESL manufactures well known and respected products for municipal, agricultural and recreational waters. EarthTec® kills cyanobacteria and reduces chemicals that produce musty taste and odor in drinking water. EarthTec® QZ kills invasive zebra mussels and quagga mussels. AgriTec™ controls algae in commercial and agricultural water systems. PristineBlue® is the core product in ESL’s premium pool and spa care line.

“Adding capacity this year is especially important for our municipal water treatment division,” said Business Manager, David Carrington. “We transport products in high-volume containers for use in lakes, reservoirs, and water treatment plants. The new facility will ensure that our production and distribution lines continue to operate seamlessly at these higher volumes.”

All ESL products are EPA registered and NSF certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. More information is available at earthsciencelabs.com.