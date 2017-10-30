"There is no better place to celebrate Texas independence and its rich history than at Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site--the very spot “Where Texas Became Texas.”

“Texas Independence Day Celebration”—presented by H-E-B—is an annual two-day living history celebration on Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4, 2018 on the 293-acre Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site to commemorate when 59 delegates bravely met in 1836 to make a formal declaration of independence from Mexico. After all, there is no better place to celebrate Texas independence than on the very spot “Where Texas Became Texas.” The free event features live music, food, traditional crafts, musket and cannon firings, Texas A&M University Singing Cadets, the Kids History Zone, “The Birth of a Republic” historical play about the signers of the declaration, Brenham Children’s Chorus and other commemorative programs.

The new museum exhibit titled “So Others Could Follow: Four Centuries of Maps That Define Texas” will open that weekend and will illustrate the evolution of Texas over four centuries, both topographically and politically. Historical reenactors set up a bonafide 1836 Texas Army camp where visitors can wander freely to learn how the soldiers and their families lived then. Admission fees are waived for the site’s attractions (Independence Hall; Star of the Republic Museum and Barrington Living History Farm) for that weekend celebration. Admission to the grounds, on-site shuttles and parking are also free.

“Texas Independence Day Celebration” is presented by H-E-B and coordinated by the Washington on the Brazos State Park Association. Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site is halfway between Houston and Austin at 23400 Park Road 12, Washington, TX, 77880—off of State Hwy. 105. From Hwy. 105, follow either FM 912 or FM 1155 to Park Road 12. Contact: 936-878-2214 or jon.failor(at)tpwd.texas(dot)gov. http://www.wheretexasbecametexas.org; http://www.facebook.com/washingtononthebrazos/

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

This TPWD-run state park has many onsite amenities open daily, as well as an incredible schedule of events and programs. On-site attractions include Independence Hall; the Star of the Republic Museum of Blinn College and Barrington Living History Farm. The site’s Visitor Center features interactive exhibits which present a timeline of the Texas Revolution and houses the spacious Washington Emporium Gift Shop. Entrance to the park grounds, Visitor Center and parking is always free. The Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site is an authentically preserved example of a 19th century stagecoach inn, located in Anderson, TX.

This expansive park on the Brazos River provides a beautiful setting for picnicking, sightseeing, bird watching and four geocaching sites—two each from TPWD and the Brenham/Washington County Chamber. A Conference Center for meetings, weddings and reunions and the Education Center with two classroom-style spaces can be rented. An outdoor amphitheater and two open-air pavilions are also available for rent. Washington on the Brazos State Park Association memberships for individuals, families and businesses include free admission to the site’s attractions for a year, and—for some levels—private parties during the park’s special celebrations.

Washington on the Brazos is located on the Brazos River at the original townsite of Washington, Texas. Located at 23400 Park Road 12, Washington, TX, 77880—approximately halfway between Brenham and Navasota, off of State Hwy. 105. From Hwy. 105, follow either FM 912 or FM 1155 to Park Road 12.

Contact office(at)wheretexasbecametexas(dot)org or (936) 878-2214 for more information; updates on all WOB festivities, including TIDC, are continually posted at http://www.wheretexasbecametexas.org.