Christie Berger, a Nashville based executive coach with a broad base of experience in leadership development and executive coaching, announced today that registration is now open for the 2018 Fusion Leader Circuit (FLC), an Executive Development Program for Women Leaders. FLC is unique to Middle Tennessee in that it provides a membership only development program exclusively for women executives across industries and functions. Each FLC is open to only 16 top-level women executives (VP or above), with a limit of one per organization.

“Whether executives are transitioning into the Middle Tennessee area for a new leadership role or they are serving in a existing role, it is important to provide them with a community of peers and support. By interacting with leaders from a variety of backgrounds and industries, participants broaden their thinking and perspectives on how to handle various leadership challenges within their respective organizations and communities,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “It is important to have programs, such as Fusion Leader Circuit, that can be the conduit for such important learning and dialogue.”

FLCs are designed to ignite learning through neutral forums connecting senior leaders across industries and communities. The goal is to meet the unique learning needs of each participant. It is a 12-month leadership development program that provides learning opportunities through a blend of group coaching sessions, private speaker sessions, and community networking events.

“The notion that it is lonely at the top is true for most senior leaders but for many women executives this feeling can be magnified,” said Berger. “This is why it is even more critical for women executives to have a community of peers to lean into and learn from. In addition, our organizations and communities benefit from the strong presence and participation of women in leadership positions.”

“Fusion Leader Circuit has filled a need in our market by providing a unique program to connect with and learn from other women leaders across our community,” said Cheryl DeSantis, Vice President of People and Organization at Mars Petcare. “For someone new to the Nashville area, this has been a valuable opportunity and learning experience.”

“The inaugural FLC in 2017 was considered a success by the participants involved,” said Berger. “In fact, several of the women are continuing into the 2018 cohort.” The 2018 program will kickoff in January of 2018.

“The experience provides a unique leadership development opportunity to learn from others across multiple industries. The program connects women leaders in a venue that creates insight, relationships and community. I would highly recommend the FLC to senior leaders looking to expand their thinking and professional community,” said Michele Herlein, CHRO at Barge Waggoner Sumner Cannon.

2017 Program Highlights:



Executive Women representing 12 organizations such as MARS Petcare, HCA, Genesco, Eco-Energy, Premise Health, VACO, Barge Waggoner Sumner Cannon

Private Group Session with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry & Cordia Harrington, CEO of The Bakery Companies

Bi-monthly Group Coaching Sessions & Group Social Events

About Christie Berger, MBA, PCC

Christie is a certified executive coach and leadership development consultant. In addition to her private coaching practice of 10 years, Christie serves as Head of Executive Coaching for Belmont University, Center for Executive Education and collaborates with a variety of global consulting firms. Christie encourages her clients to push their growing edges in order to accelerate performance and reach their leadership potential. To learn more about Christie visit christieberger.com. Connect with Christie on LinkedIn.