Ben James Joins 2Chainz Live in California

Ben James in Concert Every day is another chance to make a hit...

19-year-old rap phenom Ben James has announced that he will be joining the official lineup of California’s Xperi Live Presents Octurnal with 2 Chainz & Friends. The official lineup includes 2 Chainz, Famous Dex, Dave East and more.

Corresponding with his first live performance in Ontario, California, Ben James and his team have announced that he has relaunched his official website benjamesreal.com with a revamped store that donates 100% of the proceeds to the Children’s Aid Society.

A native of Princeton, New Jersey, Ben long had a passion for music at the age of 10. After his family discovered his natural talents, they began to support and encourage the young star in the making. “When it comes to music, there was no plan B,” Ben remembers. His sound is often compared to crossover stars in hip-hop like Drake and Machine Gun Kelly, but his aim is to bring his laid back and inspirational truth to his growing fan base.

He makes music based on what he is feeling, and it usually starts with the little moments that inspire and challenge him to think in a different way. From the barbershop to the stage, if the record he’s making does evoke a real reaction, he knows it’s usually not right. “Every day is another chance to make a hit, a song that someone won’t forget. And when I’m on the stage, that’s my time,” Ben said.

Joining Ben James’ team is myEPK Media, an agency serving as his digital and marketing partner. MyEPK Media has served celebrities, non-profits, businesses and more as they venture into digital & social.

“Ben is so unique. He is supremely talented and down to Earth, but he shines when he’s in the studio or on stage. MyEPK Media is honored to support him on his journey,” said Vanessa Ferrelli, Managing Director of myEPK Media.

Tickets are still available for Xperi Live Presents Octurnal with 2 Chainz & Friends on Thursday, 10/26 at 7pm at Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California on Ticketmaster.com. Please note that the artist lineup is subject to change.

Ben James is currently recording in New York and Los Angeles. For more information on Ben James, visit: benjamesreal.com. The relaunched site is live and promises a new user experience, a new layout and more music to stream and purchase.