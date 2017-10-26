Pacific Resources Expands Senior Leadership Team

These promotions allow Ken, Chris and Pat to focus on the strategic short and long-term growth of our organization and provide each of them with increased opportunities to gain expertise in critical areas of the business.

Pacific Resources – a leading employee benefits advisory firm servicing large, predominantly Fortune-ranked corporations – announced that three of its executive leadership team members have been promoted. Ken Vaughan and Chris Judd have been promoted to Executive Vice President and Pat Purdy has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

“Ken, Chris and Pat’s deep understanding of the national insurance marketplace and employee benefits have had an enormous impact on our overall business strategy and growth," said Paul Rogers, President and COO of Pacific Resources. “Their continued contributions and support of the company vision enable us to deliver exceptional benefit advisory services to our clients.”

As Executive Vice President, Ken will manage all facets of Distribution and Client Service, as well as the Global and Executive benefits practice.

As Executive Vice President, Chris will oversee all management of the Benefits Delivery and Voluntary Benefits practices, as well as Client Financial Solutions.

As Senior Vice President, Pat will oversee all management of Products and Services' strategic operations, lead the Auditing practice and oversee strategic brand marketing.

“This is very exciting news for our executive team and the company," said Paul Barden, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Resources. “These promotions allow Ken, Chris and Pat to focus on the strategic short and long-term growth of our organization and provide each of them with increased opportunities to gain expertise in critical areas of the business.”

About Pacific Resources

Pacific Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is a leading independent employee benefits advisory firm that works with Fortune-ranked and other large companies. For four decades, Pacific Resources' evidence-based insights have shaped innovative employee benefit solutions, helping companies get the most value from their benefit plans, and positively impacting the lives of millions of employees and their families. For more information, visit us online at http://www.pacresbenefits.com.