Apptricity Continues Market Expansion With Several New Customer Wins

Apptricity, a global enterprise software leader in Supply Chain execution and Spend Asset Management solutions, has today announced third-quarter wins in the small-to-mid market (SMB) space that are significant for the company’s long-term growth strategy. Amid diverse industries, these SMB clients represent distinct verticals, all who needed an automated Asset Management Tracking or Travel and Expense Management (TEM) solution to improve visibility and bottom-line results.

The first, a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School recipient, Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) sought to integrate Asset Management to help simplify and better manage the school’s 1000+ assets. “While our solution clearly manages millions of assets per year for our larger enterprise customers, the LCA win is a strategically important deal for Apptricity as we strive to make new inroads in the Education vertical, at the K-12 and higher level,” said Apptricity CEO Tim Garcia.

The second win, a national non-profit, was a positive victory for Apptricity as we were able to showcase how Apptricity Travel & Expense can drive compliance through comprehensive auditing and reporting – a necessity for their long-term program management. In a fiercely competitive win that displaced a key competitor, Apptricity won the business based on its integration engine, solution accelerators and superior customer support philosophy.

Another win included a small-to-mid market company specializing in customer aquatic therapy. For Primo Hot Tubs & Swim Spas, Apptricity was able to help this unique company solve their biggest issues: keep track of high priced assets as well as ancillary inventory – everything from filters to test strips to spa covers. By delivering automated Asset Tracking and Inventory Management, we moved them away from paper-based processing to a comprehensive solution that can track assets via Active or Passive RFID tags, using Real Time Location Services.

“Although Apptricity’s Q3 came to a close, the momentum continues as we make new strides in vertical markets that have had a positive outcome for the company this quarter. Our market presence continues to grow across our commercial and government business, and now notably in the small-to-mid market space,” said Garcia.

ABOUT APPTRICITY

Apptricity Corporation is a leading global enterprise software provider for Supply Chain and Spend Management. We offer our Commercial and Government customers platform agnostic and incredibly secure solutions, that are optimized for worldwide performance and that are easy to integrate with existing systems and processes. Through the utilization of Internet of Things, machine-to-machine solutions, Apptricity provides unprecedented real-time information and business intelligence to help our customers increase their transaction visibility and ROI. For more information, visit http://www.apptricity.com/.

ABOUT LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Legacy Christian Academy is a non-denominational, evangelical school that balances a relationship with God through faith in Christ with athletic, artistic and academic achievement. Challenging students to develop a Biblical worldview, we help equip students with the necessary virtues to evaluate and impact their culture for the cause of Christ. Legacy Christian is a proud National Blue Ribbon School, the Lower School being named in 2016 and the Upper School in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.legacyca.com/.

ABOUT PRIMO HOT TUBS & SWIM SPAS

Primo Hot Tubs and Swim Spas, the authorized Master Spa Dealer, is a health and wellness hot tub and swim spa brand located in North Houston (Spring, Texas) specializing in retail sales of Hot Tubs and Swim Spas to aide customers with their aquatic therapy needs. Our aim is to provide our clients with a quality, 100% ‘Made in America’ hot tub or swim spa that will enrich the health and quality of life for every family. For more information, visit http://primohottubsandswimspas.com/.

