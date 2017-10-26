K.A.I. Total Pavement Management Opens New Facility

Share Article

Award-Winning national paver, K.A.I. Total Pavement Management, announces the opening of new facility to support growing business

News Image

K.A.I. Total Pavement Management installs new asphalt

It is our mission to provide the best construction management services to our clients and this new facility is in line with that mission," Jane Jeffries, CEO.

Overland Park, KS (PRWEB)

K.A.I. Total Pavement Management, a leader in parking lot maintenance, repair and reconstruction services, continues to grow. K.A.I. recently opened a new facility for the self-performing construction crew in the Overland Park area. The goal of this expansion is to better serve its commercial and residential customers with asphalt and concrete paving solutions. “It is our mission to always provide the best construction management services to our clients and this new facility is in line with that mission,” says Jane Jeffries, CEO.

Headquartered in Bucyrus, Kansas, K.A.I. Total Pavement Management provides construction management services focused on parking lots and their related spaces to clients across the country. It’s portfolio of solutions includes asphalt and concrete paving services, ADA compliance review and remediation, construction management, engineering support, asset management, consulting and more. In addition to operations in Kansas, the company has self-performing crews in California and Texas, and field sales offices throughout the country.

A division of Kansas Asphalt, Inc., K.A.I. Total Pavement Management is among the nation’s largest woman owned construction firms with a focus on paving.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christie Knable
KAI Total Pavement Management
+1 864-918-4446
Email >
@KAITPM1
since: 03/2016
Follow >
KAI Total Pavement Management
since: 06/2011
Like >
K.A.I. Total Pavement Management

Visit website

Media