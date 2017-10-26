K.A.I. Total Pavement Management Opens New Facility

K.A.I. Total Pavement Management installs new asphalt It is our mission to provide the best construction management services to our clients and this new facility is in line with that mission," Jane Jeffries, CEO.

K.A.I. Total Pavement Management, a leader in parking lot maintenance, repair and reconstruction services, continues to grow. K.A.I. recently opened a new facility for the self-performing construction crew in the Overland Park area. The goal of this expansion is to better serve its commercial and residential customers with asphalt and concrete paving solutions. “It is our mission to always provide the best construction management services to our clients and this new facility is in line with that mission,” says Jane Jeffries, CEO.

Headquartered in Bucyrus, Kansas, K.A.I. Total Pavement Management provides construction management services focused on parking lots and their related spaces to clients across the country. It’s portfolio of solutions includes asphalt and concrete paving services, ADA compliance review and remediation, construction management, engineering support, asset management, consulting and more. In addition to operations in Kansas, the company has self-performing crews in California and Texas, and field sales offices throughout the country.

A division of Kansas Asphalt, Inc., K.A.I. Total Pavement Management is among the nation’s largest woman owned construction firms with a focus on paving.