Vistatec to Host Event at Irish Consulate, San Francisco

Vistatec will host an industry event at the Irish Consulate in San Francisco on November 1, 2017. The event will see many leading executives attend Vistatec’s LocWorld35 pre-event hosted at The Consulate General of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

The keynote speaker for the Vistatec event is Sonia Oliveira, Director of Localization at GoPro, who will deliver an address on international growth. Ray Flournoy of Etsy will give a talk on Machine Translation and Vistatec’s CTO Phil Ritchie will speak on the latest hot topics in the localization industry.

Vistatec will also be exhibiting at LocWorld35 in Silicon Valley. This industry conference will feature six concurrent tracks with nine topic areas. Approximately 700 global business executives from 45 countries are expected to attend. LocWorld35 will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Centre. You can find us at Booth 213.

Speakers at the conference will include representatives from ADP, Adobe Systems, Box, Dell, Facebook, GoPro, Medtronic, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, PayPal, Tableau Software and many others. Erica Orange, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Future Hunters, one of the world’s leading futurist consulting firms, will deliver the keynote The Future Begins Now.

“Vistatec is looking forward to discussing innovative global content solutions at LocWorld35. Phil Ritchie, Vistatec’s CTO, will be speaking at the conference,” commented Simon Hodgkins, Chief Marketing Officer, Vistatec.

