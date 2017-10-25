Aon National Flood Services (Aon NFS), a division of Affinity Insurance Services, Inc., announced that it has expanded its partnership with Applied Rater to streamline flood quoting for insurance agents and brokers nationwide. Through Applied Rater’s comparative rating solution, insurance agents and brokers will now automatically receive a personalized flood proposal, including a cost indication, on the home’s estimated flood risk and a customer waiver, with each homeowners quote.

“According to FEMA, floods are the nation’s most common and costly natural disaster and cause millions of dollars in damage every year,” said Louis Hobson, chief executive officer, Aon NFS. “Agents all too often only offer or sell flood insurance when it’s required by the customer’s mortgage lender. Through our partnership with Applied Rater, we are empowering insurance agents nationwide to offer flood quotes routinely to customers and helping reduce the risk of uninsured customers experiencing devastating financial loss as a result of flooding.”

While flood is the top natural disaster in the United States, fewer than 10 percent of homeowners carry flood insurance1. Many consumers are unaware that flood damage is typically not covered by a standard homeowners’ insurance policy. This leaves many homeowners unprepared and unprotected. Automated flood quoting through Applied Rater will enable agents and brokers to help protect their insureds from exposure without additional work. Flood quoting is available by leveraging forms pre-filled with client information with a single click across the application, enabling agents and brokers to quickly and efficiently receive an instant estimate and personalized flood proposal for every homeowner.

“With all of the recent natural disasters, we are reminded of how important it is that insurance agents and brokers have the necessary technology to help safeguard and protect what is most important in their customers’ lives,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management for Applied Systems. “Building on the success of the pilot program in Florida and through our expanded relationship with Aon NFS, Applied Rater will enable agents and brokers nationwide to automate the flood quoting process and ensure the greatest protection for customers.”

With 31 years exclusively dedicated to the flood business, Aon NFS is the top administrator for insurance carriers participating in the National Flood Insurance Program and currently administers and manages approximately three million flood policies on behalf of its client companies. Making a difference in people’s lives by helping protect what is important is the core value behind their efforts and the guiding principle that connects their team of 750+ colleagues across the nation.

For more information on the National Flood Insurance Program, please visit http://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program

1National Flood Insurance Program website. http://www.floodsmart.gov

About NFS

Aon National Flood Services is a division of Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

As a leading flood insurance vendor, we take pride in knowing that flood insurance is essential to helping rebuild lives devastated by flood. Our 750 colleagues across the US are focused on building valued partnerships with the industry’s largest Write-Your-Own (WYO) carriers, educating insurance agents and property owners through the complexities of flood insurance, and providing innovative, private flood insurance solutions through NFS Edge®.

For more information, please visit http://www.nationalfloodservices.com.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. combines the specialized knowledge of affinity program management with the extensive resources of a global company to help clients achieve their goals. With an innovative approach to program strategy, from the design of products and services to the delivery of the marketing message, Affinity offers full-service capabilities; technical expertise and industry knowledge to deliver value to clients. Visit http://www.aon.com/affinity for more information.