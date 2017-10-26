Lambda Makes Stress Work for You

Designed Compression Sample Diagram This proactive approach to residual compression could save companies potential millions in replacement parts and reactive research programs

Lambda has perfected a method of achieving optimum fatigue performance in metallic components through designed beneficial residual compression. Applied using highly controlled surface treatments, like Lambda’s patented low plasticity burnishing (LPB®) process, this integrated approach extends component life and improves damage tolerance.

Until recently, the potential benefits of surface enhancement life extension had not been used in initial design because the means to model, measure, control, and verify the beneficial compressive stress distribution in complex geometries had not been available. Instead, surface enhancement methods would be applied as a repair to a part that was found to have fatigue properties below engineering requirements. Rather than continuing this reactive approach, Lambda has found that components can be designed with pre-defined residual compression in specific areas. Therefore, a lower strength alloy and/or reduced cross sections can be used while still achieving acceptable fatigue properties.

Established as a leader in life extension technology, Lambda Technologies Group specializes in the understanding, measurement and control of local residual stresses. Over the last several decades, and over more than 20,000 research programs, Lambda has developed innovative tools, measurement methods and knowledge that support reliable design and implementation of beneficial compressive stresses. “This proactive approach to residual compression could save companies potential millions in replacement parts and reactive research programs,” says Dr. N. Jayaraman, Director of Materials Research for Surface Enhancement Technologies, part of the Lambda Technologies Group.

Lambda Technologies is an innovative company incorporating a premier materials research laboratory with a world-class engineering and production enterprise dedicated to the development and optimization of surface treatments to improve component performance. For additional information on Lambda Technologies or taking credit for designed residual compression, contact Julie Prevéy at (513) 561-0883 or visit http://www.lambdatechs.com.