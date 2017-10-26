We actively support NFFF and believe that no other single organization works harder to honor the memory of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, Past News Releases RSS DuPont™ Corian® Charging...

DuPont Protection Solutions today announced that it has entered into a donor relationship with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). DuPont Protection Solutions will make a donation to the NFFF for authorized licensees who sell thermal liners made with DuPont™ Nomex® Nano and for hoods sold with Nomex® Nano Flex. The theme of the new program is: “Innovating to Protect. Donating to Honor.”

The program begins immediately and will run until the end of 2018 with a maximum donation amount set at $100,000. DuPont Protection Solutions will donate a portion of its proceeds to NFFF for every thermal liner made with Nomex® Nano and every hood made with Nomex® Nano Flex sold in the United States by authorized licensees.

“We are proud to partner with DuPont Protection Solutions on this program since both organizations have an unwavering commitment to improving protection for firefighters,” said Chief Ronald Jon Siarnicki, executive director, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “We are confident that this program will greatly complement our efforts in supporting and honoring the memory of our fallen firefighters.”

Established by the U.S. Congress in 1992, the not-for-profit NFFF has led a nationwide effort to memorialize America’s fallen firefighters. Headquartered in Emmitsburg, Maryland, NFFF’s stated mission is “to honor and remember America's fallen fire heroes, to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.”

“We actively support NFFF and believe that no other single organization works harder to honor the memory of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said John Richard, Aramids global business director with DuPont Protection Solutions. “The dedication of the NFFF is extraordinary, and it aligns with the Nomex® motto of NEVER QUIT™. These emergency response personnel gave their all to save others’ lives and property, and we’re humbled by their sacrifice. It’s our great honor to be able to support the important mission of NFFF in such a direct way.”

Nomex® provides lightweight and durable flame-resistant (FR) solutions for a range of applications and industries. Proven through 50 years of use, Nomex® delivers reliable performance for increased confidence in the face of dangerous conditions. From keeping people safe while drilling beneath the earth’s core to rocketing into space, Nomex® has helped pioneer new frontiers and tackle what was once considered impossible.

Nomex® Nano and Nomex® Nano Flex are DuPont’s next generation of solutions designed for use in FR apparel and represent the future of firefighter turnout gear. Developed to address the threat of heat stress, which is now the cause of more firefighter injuries than any other single factor, a thermal liner made with Nomex® Nano can help reduce the weight and bulk of current turnout gear systems, helping provide firefighters with increased mobility for reduced heat stress. Nomex® Nano Flex helps make products like firefighter hoods more protective against particles without compromising comfort. The addition of Nomex® Nano Flex to a firefighter hood composite structure provides improved particle barrier protection in the neckline and upper jaw area that historically are known to be the most vulnerable and least protected.

To learn more about how DuPont and NFFF are teaming up to innovate and protect, including specifics about the program and participating licensees, please visit http://www.nomex.com/nfff.

About DuPont Protection Solutions

DuPont Protection Solutions, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products division, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and DuPont™ Corian® resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions, visit: http://www.dupont.com/protection-solutions.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found http://www.dow-dupont.com.

