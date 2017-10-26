StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, is happy to announce EMV integration between Rover™, its cloud-based property management system (PMS) and Merchant Link, a leading provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions. Merchant Link enables more than 6 billion transactions annually for some of the world’s best-known merchants, providing connectivity to the major U.S. payment card processors.

EMV integration provides StayNTouch hotel customers the third leg of the transaction security stool. Previously, StayNTouch had integrated with Merchant Link’s TransactionVault® (tokenization), and TransactionShield® (P2PE) products, which secure transaction data at rest and in flight respectively. TransactionLink™ (EMV Chip and PIN) provides an additional level of authentication at the point of sale that increases the security of a payment transaction and reduces chances of fraud.

“Hoteliers have the unique challenge of attempting to secure payment card data from multiple consumer touch points,” said Laura A. Meck, EVP, Sales & Marketing. “EMV now eases their concerns as it pertains to card present fraud and, working in concert with tokenization and point-to-point encryption, provides the highest level of security at every step of the transaction process.”

“Merchant Link has long been an important partner for us and our hotel customers,” said Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of StayNTouch. “With EMV integration completed, we are proud to now offer the market’s leading transaction security suite. Hoteliers now have one less thing to worry about.”