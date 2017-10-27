Brave and audacious marketing vs settling for less was the theme of a seminar given by Ron Norman of Team Decades (http://www.teamdecades.com) today to senior-level job candidates uncertain how to 'cash in' on their experience and accomplishments.

"There is little a journeyman executive can do to ensure a premium pay package in his or her next engagement," says Norman. "The most they can talk about is longevity and continuity but those aren't qualities that justify premium compensations in today's market. "Stellar accomplishments that affect a corporation's bottom line, however, are considered 'big ticket items'. "How many of those can you find on a resume?" asks Norman. "None, because a resume presumes you have done an adequate if unspectacular job during your time in business."

"An executive's story must be told at the point of encounter when a potential employer has nothing to go by but your campaign material." If one is waiting for the first actual meeting in the employer's office, you have left things too late because that meeting may never happen. "A job candidate needs to get the jump on the situation or someone else will."

A two-year marketing contract is offered to every Team Decades client.