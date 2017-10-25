Palm Coast and Maronda Homes means Expansion

Maronda Homes is expanding throughout Palm Coast, Florida! Located in Flagler County, just between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. Minutes from the ocean, golf resorts, beaches, and nature preserves. Additionally,Palm Coast is a new, up and coming area for Florida residents based on its many attractions and access to shopping and nightlife.

Maronda Homes owns numerous lots all around the area to build on. Unlike traditional new construction communities, customers can build on scattered lots throughout the area. Typically, scattered lot communities are in established areas with mature trees, landscaping, and neighbors already living around you and an existing community vibe. These communities allow buyers to have more control over where they want to build their new home, and they also help keep costs down. Best of all there are no HOA or CDD fees, meaning monthly payments will be more affordable.

Living in Palm Coast within Flagler County, you will have access to a plethora of both private and public schools. You will be located just minutes from Interstate 95, shopping, and attractions. Palm Coast boasts a tranquil environment and many options of neighborhoods for residency. Palm Coast is known for its abundant attractions which include, but are not limited to:

-Fort Matanzas National Monument

-Washington Oaks Garden State Park

-Bulow Creek State Park

-Halifax Plantation Golf Club

-Florida Agricultural Museum

-Long Creek Nature Preserve

Additionally, Palm Coast is located just one hour from Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Maronda Homes is offering homes in Palm Coast starting in $179’s on your own lot, with multiple options of home styles.

Take advantage of everything the East Coast of Florida has to offer. Plan a trip, take a drive, and be sure to explore what Maronda Homes offers throughout the region.