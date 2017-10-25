AccentCare Has 23 Agencies Named 2017 HomeCare Elite

Twenty-three locations belonging to national post-acute healthcare leader AccentCare, Inc., have been awarded 2017 HomeCare Elite designations.

Twenty-two of AccentCare’s home health agencies earned the HomeCare Elite award, recognizing the top 25 percent of agencies among the nearly 10,000 Medicare-certified agencies reviewed. In addition, one of AccentCare’s locations achieved the Homecare Elite Top 500 award.

“It is truly an honor to earn this distinction,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers. “This demonstrates our staff’s professionalism and commitment to quality patient care. I am proud that our company stands out as one of the top performers in the nation.”

The market-leading HomeCare Elite review by OCS HomeCare™ and DecisionHealth rates Medicare-certified agencies based on quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial performance.

About AccentCare

AccentCare, Inc., is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has 20,000 compassionate professionals in over 140 locations across 11 states with regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, Sta-Home, Texas Home Health and Texas Home Health Group. Its mission is to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families.

AccentCare is committed to improving the quality of living for 90,000 individuals each year. Its approach to care consistently exceeds the industry in avoidance of unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care and quality performance. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has a 4.1-star overall quality rating for home health and all hospice locations are CHAP accredited, many with designations from the We Honor Veterans program. The company has over 30 regional strategic partnerships with major health systems, physician groups and insurance companies.

