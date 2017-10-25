With the help of clinical partners and massive computing infrastructures provided by NVIDIA, Proscia is developing deep learning powered tools that have the ability to change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.

Proscia Inc., a software solutions provider for digital pathology, announced today its Chief Scientific Officer, Hunter Jackson, will discuss how Proscia’s artificial intelligence software and deep learning applications are addressing problems in the clinic and informing disease diagnosis and treatment at NVIDIA’S GPU Technology Congress on November 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C.

“Pathology departments and translational research centers have amassed invaluable, untapped information in the form of glass pathology slides. The advent of digital pathology has created the opportunity to quantify this data to augment the work of pathologists,” said Jackson. “With the help of clinical partners and massive computing infrastructures provided by NVIDIA, Proscia is developing deep learning powered tools that have the ability to change the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.”

Pathology is potentially the most impactful field of medicine: It is often the first place for definitively diagnosing a disease. As a consequence, a vast majority of patient care decisions involve pathology, making it an area of medicine that can greatly benefit from artificial intelligence. Those who have adopted this cutting-edge technology, bringing the 150-year-old specialty into the digital realm, are already experiencing some of the benefits of these diverse applications, such as whole slide image analysis, where software is trained to highlight features not easily visible to the human eye.

“Pathology is undergoing a major digital transformation of which software will soon dominate,” added David West, chief executive officer at Proscia. “The increased adoption of digital pathology is coinciding with tremendous progress in the ability of computers to recognize complex patterns in images. In the next five years software will be fully integrated into cancer diagnostics and improving patient outcomes.”

Below are the details for Hunter Jackson’s presentation on AI in pathology:

Title: Activating Tissue Data in the Era of Computational Medicine

Location: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. EDT

About Proscia

Proscia was founded in 2014 by a team out of Johns Hopkins, the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the University of Pittsburgh to improve clinical outcomes and accelerate the discovery of breakthrough advancements in the fight against cancer. Using modern computing technologies that unlock hidden data not visible to the human eye and turning that data into valuable insights in the fight against cancer, the company is dedicated to improving the efficiency, speed, and quality of pathology diagnostics and research. To learn more, please visit https://www.proscia.com.