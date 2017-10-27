AirDelights.com Now Offering Jacknob Partition Repair Parts

Air Delights, Inc is a distributor of commercial restroom products and plumbing valves

BEAVERTON, Ore. (PRWEB)

Air Delights, Inc. is pleased to announce exclusive partnership with Jacknob to bring a complete line of restroom partition repair parts to airdelights.com. Jacknob, who is the leader in manufacturing partition repair parts including latches, hinges, and pilaster shoes. Visit http://www.airdelights.com/jacknob-products.html to browse the complete line of Jacknob Partition Repair Parts.

For over 25 years Air Delights, Inc. has strived to bring the highest quality commercial restroom accessories from Sloan Valve, Zurn, Bobrick, Bradley, ASI, Rubbermaid, Technical Concepts, and more. Our website http://www.airdelights.com offers over 50,000 commercial restroom products and plumbing valves. We are proud of our growing list of domestic and international customers and pride ourselves on excellent customer service. For more information on Air Delights, Inc and to browse our product lines please visit http://www.airdelights.com or give us a call at 1-800-440-5556 and request our catalog.

Steve Bronson
Air Delights, Inc.
+1 (800) 440-5556
Email >

Visit website